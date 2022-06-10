Orange County Mayor touts high tourism numbers in State of the County Address

article

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings touted the county's high tourism numbers at the 2022 State of the County Address at the Orange County Convention Center on Friday.

"The theme of the presentation today is we are investing boldly and going where we’ve never gone before," Demings said.

He said the county had 59.3 million visitors in 2021 – more than New York City and Las Vegas each. In March, he said the county collected 38.5 million dollars from the tourist development tax, which is a new record.

"The fuel for our primary economic engine, the hospitality and tourism industry, I am happy to say is in full throttle today!"

MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis signs bill that provides care for retired Florida K-9s

The mayor highlighted achievements in expanding Brightline rails, the Orlando International Airport and in workforce training, but admits there are still areas that need improvement.

"The cost of housing and transportation is crippling the ability of many of our working class families to get back on their feet."

He said the county board of commissioners will hold a special work session this month to look at solutions to relieve high rent costs. With the population expecting to reach 1.5 million in December, he also pushed the county’s proposed penny tax to expand transportation services.

Voter will ultimately decide if the sales tax is raised from 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

"The penny sales tax is expected to raise $600 million annually with more than half, or 51-percent, would be paid by tourists."

Demings said he's hopeful Orlando will be selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. An announcement is expected to be made next week.



