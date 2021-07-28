Orange County mayor to lay out next steps as COVID cases rise

Vaccinated Americans are being told to mask up indoors in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. This as the delta variant takes hold.

The country is averaging 50,000 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, it was only 19,000. Florida is among the states being called out for not doing enough to stop the spread.

In Central Florida, nearly 1 in every 5 tests are coming back positive for the virus. Every county across the state is in red, meaning they're high-risk areas where everyone should wear face masks indoors.

Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to give a big update on Wednesday. He's expected to lay out the county’s next steps as local COVID cases continue to rise.

The mayor is expected to announce a new strategy to get people to comply with the CDC's new guidelines that say vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors in public if they’re in areas with high COVID transmission. This includes pretty much all of Florida according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker.

"We have to change what we’re doing now in order to address this new experience we’re living through now amongst the unvaccinated and the new variant," Demings said.

Per the governor’s order, local governments can’t require businesses to require masks—but Mayor Demings has asked businesses to voluntarily do it.

The mayor is set to talk at 4:30 p.m.

