Orange County mayor provides latest on COVID-19 data, tourism numbers

article

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Thursday provided an update on the latest COVID-19 data and the county's response to the pandemic.

Mayor Demings said the latest numbers show a significant decrease in coronavirus cases. As a result of this, the county will be relaxing some mask protocols for county employees.

In other news, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced that Tourist Development Tax (TDT) collections received by Orange County for January 2022 were $22,414,200. That represents a 189.9% increase over January 2021.

Month-over-month, January collections were lower than December collections by $5.8 million and were lower than January 2020 collections by $3.6 million. These were the lowest pre-pandemic January collections since January 2017. The chart below shows monthly TDT collections for the current fiscal year and the previous three fiscal years.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.