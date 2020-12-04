Orange County mayor plans to fine businesses not following CDC guidelines up to $5K per day

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he's considering a new executive order that would bring consequences for businesses that ignore CDC guidelines -- and that includes fines.

The new executive order will lay out fines and penalties for businesses that refuse to comply with the county’s COVID-19 safety orders.

Demings says he is fed up with some bars and businesses continually violating COVID safety protocols. Following Thanksgiving, video of crowded concertgoers at nightclubs surfaced, prompting Demings to say he would be taking more serious action with the help of the county attorney drafting a new executive order.

"So if the business owners won’t be responsible to hold their clientele accountable, maybe they need an incentive to do so through some type of fine."

According to the draft, businesses that do not follow social distancing guidelines or enforce the face mask rule will pay $1,000 a day for their first violation and up to $5,000 per day for repeat violations.

Mayor Demings is expected to discuss the order at his COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon.