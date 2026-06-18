Florida execution of 74-year-old death row inmate Dusty Ray Spencer reignites debate

The Brief A 74-year-old Florida death row inmate is scheduled to be executed next week, a move that would make him the oldest person executed in state history. Dusty Ray Spencer was convicted in 1992 of murdering his wife and has spent more than three decades on death row. The pending execution has renewed debate over the death penalty, with supporters calling for justice and opponents questioning the execution of an elderly inmate after 30 years in prison.



A 74-year-old Florida death row inmate is scheduled to be executed June 25, a move that would make him the oldest person ever executed in the state's history.

Dusty Ray Spencer was convicted in 1992 of murdering his wife, Karen, following a trial held at what is now the Orange County Regional History Center in downtown Orlando.

Appeals exhausted after 3 decades

The backstory:

Spencer has spent more than 30 years on death row while pursuing multiple appeals and post-conviction challenges, all of which have been unsuccessful.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Spencer's death warrant on May 26, clearing the way for the execution.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Supporters of the sentence say the punishment remains justified despite the passage of time.

"He did bad things to his wife, and I think he deserves the punishment that is waiting for him," said retired detective Thomas McCann, who worked on the case.

Opponents question execution

Death penalty opponents argue Spencer has already paid a steep price after spending decades behind bars and question whether executing an elderly inmate serves a meaningful purpose.

Activist Rev. Jeff Hood said Spencer has spent more than 30 years in prison and has already faced significant consequences for his crime.

Cost of death penalty remains part of debate

Legal experts say the case also highlights the financial costs associated with capital punishment.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, housing death row inmates in Florida costs roughly twice as much as housing prisoners in the general population.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Florida State University professor Mark Schlakman said the costs associated with death penalty cases often exceed those of life imprisonment and have contributed to a decline in the number of states authorizing capital punishment.

Public divided on pending execution

Residents interviewed in Orlando expressed mixed opinions about Spencer's scheduled execution.

Some said age should not exempt someone from punishment for murder, while others argued the state is spending significant resources to carry out a sentence more than three decades after the crime occurred.

Spencer's attorneys continue to pursue appeals, but as of now, his execution remains scheduled for June 25.