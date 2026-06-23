Family seeks answers after 15-year-old killed in Father's Day hit-and-run in Viera

The Brief A 15-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter home in Viera on Father's Day. Investigators are searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the crash. The victim's family is urging anyone with information to come forward as they seek justice and prepare for his funeral.



The family of a 15-year-old Brevard County boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his scooter on Father's Day is pleading for the public's help in identifying the driver responsible.

As investigators continue searching for leads, relatives say they are struggling to cope with the sudden loss of a teenager they describe as beloved, compassionate and dedicated to helping others.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday on Viera Boulevard near Tralee Bay Avenue in Viera.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Isaiah was riding a scooter home with a 14-year-old friend when a vehicle struck them and fled the scene. Family members said the boys were less than a mile from home when the collision occurred.

Deputies responded and provided emergency aid before Isaiah was transported for medical treatment. Family members said he suffered a severe brain injury and swelling and later died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old friend remained at the scene and attempted lifesaving measures, including CPR, before first responders arrived.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is leading the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver involved in the crash.

Investigators have not released information about the vehicle believed to have struck the teenagers, nor have they announced any arrests or identified any suspects.

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It is also unclear whether surveillance footage, witness statements or other evidence has provided investigators with significant leads.

As of the report's airing, the FHP had not released any updates regarding potential suspects or arrests.

Timeline:

Family members said Isaiah had celebrated his 15th birthday only weeks before the crash.

Early Sunday morning, Isaiah and a friend were riding home when they were struck by a vehicle on Viera Boulevard.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Isaiah ultimately died from his injuries.

In the days that followed, relatives began planning his funeral while also urging the public to help identify the driver who left the scene.

The investigation remains active as troopers seek additional information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash.

Local perspective:

The tragedy has deeply affected family members and residents in the Viera community, where many are struggling to understand how a driver could leave the scene after striking two children.

Relatives say the family's focus is now on seeking accountability while honoring Isaiah's memory.

What they're saying:

His aunt and legal guardian, Deanna Irizarry, said the loss has been devastating for a family that had recently celebrated his birthday and looked forward to his future.

"He definitely lit up the room. He was everybody's favorite in our family," she said. "He was loved. He was very loved."

She called for accountability in the case.

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"We need justice to be served because this is unacceptable. This is painful. This is a horrific tragedy."

She also urged investigators to pursue the driver responsible.

"I need for this person to be prosecuted to the extent of the law."

"I will not be all right until I see that go through."

The family also expressed gratitude toward Isaiah's friend, who stayed with him and attempted CPR after the crash.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this hit-and-run incident, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).