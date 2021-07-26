Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to give coronavirus update Monday morning

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to give an update on the county's response to COVID-19.

Demings is expected to give a briefing at 10 a.m.

There have been a reported 67,413 cases in Florida and 358 deaths reported between July 16-22.

The positivity rate in the state is now 15%, according to state health officials.

Health officials say about 48% of Floridians are fully vaccinated.

You can watch the news briefing live on FOX 35.