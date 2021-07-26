Expand / Collapse search

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to give coronavirus update Monday morning

By FOX 35 News Staff
FOX 35 Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to give an update on the county's response to COVID-19.

Demings is expected to give a briefing at 10 a.m.

There have been a reported 67,413 cases in Florida and 358 deaths reported between July 16-22.

The positivity rate in the state is now 15%, according to state health officials.

Health officials say about 48% of Floridians are fully vaccinated.

You can watch the news briefing live on FOX 35.