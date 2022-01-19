Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings tests positive for COVID-19

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from his office says he will be working from home this week.

"Mayor Demings is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. He received confirmation of testing positive Tuesday evening."

The mayor will continue to work on county business and participate in meetings from his home.

"He will follow CDC protocols for returning to the office when it is safe to do so."

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that COVID cases in Florida are on the decline when it comes to the omicron outbreak.

According to new numbers released Tuesday, the state’s 7-day average has dropped by nearly 25-percent in less than a week.

On Tuesday, a new federal website to request free COVID-19 test kits launched where Americans can request four per address.

The White House says "tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering" through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. Shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses will be sent through Priority Mail.

Importantly, given the shipping and process times, Americans will need to request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for requiring a test. You can find more information HERE.

