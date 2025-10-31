The Brief Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is hosting an "Announcement Rally" in November. Florida Politics predicted Demings would announce his run for Florida governor. As of Oct. 31, Demings has not formally filed as a governor candidate.



Is Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings running for Florida Governor?

Demings is preparing to host an "announcement rally" in early November at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, according to a flyer obtained by FOX 35 and other media outlets.

However, there are some reports that Mayor Demings is preparing to enter the race for governor.

What we know:

Peter Schorsch, Publisher of Florida Politics, reported in September that Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings intends on entering the Florida 2026 Governor's race and could announce his candidacy by the end of September.

As of Friday, Demings has not yet formally filed to be a candidate for governor, according to the Florida Department of State website.

The website shows that more than 20 people have formally filed for the 2026 governor's race.

Who is Jerry Demings?

Jerry Demings was elected Orange County Mayor in 2018, and, re-elected in 2022. He is the first African American to serve as Orange County Mayor, according to his online bio.

In 1998, he served as chief of the Orlando Police Department. In 2008, he was elected Orange County Sheriff, and re-elected twice, in 2012 and 2016.

He is married to Val Demings, who became the first woman to lead the Orlando Police Department and served in the U.S. House of Representatives, D-Dist. 10, from 2017-2023.

Who has filed to run for Florida governor?

Here is a list of the names of people who have filed to run for governor. Florida is a closed primary state.

Andros, William Todd (REP)

Antonio, Faith E. (DEM)

Bedi, Surindar Singh (NPA)

Brown, James Michael (IND)

Cruel, Shea (REP)

Dembinsky, Richard Paul (DEM)

Dimanche, Moliere (NPA)

Donalds, Byron (REP)

Evans Sr, Insley Darris Corri (NPA)

Foster, Dayna Marie (DEM)

Gibson, Kyle Chaderwick (NPA)

Gillespie, Neil J (NPA)

Glover, Rodney Christopher (WRI)

Holcomb, Jim (REP)

Hylton, Mourice "Mo" (NPA)

Imperato, Daniel J. (REP)

Jewett, Scott (LPF)

Jolly, David (DEM)

Klink, Andrea Lynn (IND)

McIntyre, Brandon L. (CPF)

Mercadante, John Joseph (REP)

Peterson, Donald J. (DEM)

Powell, Christopher Tavarus (WRI)

Renner, Paul (REP)

Slater, Bill (DEM)

Strachan, Reginald Byron (IND)

Succe, Caneste (REP)

Williams Jr, Robert Edward "Bobby" (REP)

When does Gov. Ron DeSantis' term end?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected governor in 2018, and won his re-election in 2022. His term ends in 2026 due to term limits, which is why the governor's race is wide open.

DeSantis' official term will end in early 2027.

When is the 2026 general election?

Here are some important election dates to know ahead of the 2026 general election, which will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.

Primary Election

Deadline to register: July 20, 2026

Deadline to request ballot by mail: Aug. 6, 2026

Early voting: Aug. 8-16, 2026

Election Day: Aug. 18, 2026

General election

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2026

Deadline to request ballot by mail: Oct. 22, 2026

Early voting: Oct. 24-31, 2026

Election Day: Nov. 3, 2026