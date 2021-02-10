Orange County Jail reports increase in COVID-19 cases

article

An Orange County Jail spokesperson says there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases inside the jail.

No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. FOX 35 spoke with a local doctor to see how easy it is for cases to spread inside.

The spokesperson confirms there are currently 62 inmates and 14 staff members with coronavirus. They’re all in quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic, the jail has had 305 inmates and 231 staff members test positive. The spokesperson said the jail will continue to follow safety and sanitation protocols they’ve been following to keep inmates safe.

A local doctor says the jail will have to stay vigilant to keep cases from spreading.

"An enclosed space makes it a lot easier for someone to transmit the virus to someone else," Dr. Jason Littleton said. "I’m sure they’re trying to do the best that they can, but just making sure that people have access to medical attention and that people’s medical concerns and questions about symptoms are addressed."

The sheriff’s office also said that they have restricted visitor access and inmate movement while they deal with the COVID-19 cases.