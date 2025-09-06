Orange County firefighters, residents take part in 343 Challenge to remember those lost on 9/11

The Brief Firefighters and supporters participated in the 343 Challenge in Orange County to honor the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The event featured firefighter-themed CrossFit exercises and raised funds for cancer charities. The challenge took place at Orange County's new $52 million firefighter training facility.



Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD), first responders and residents gathered on Saturday to participate in the 343 Challenge, an event that honors and remembers the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 343 Challenge is a charity event held in Orange County, featuring firefighter-themed CrossFit exercises to honor the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

Participants, including civilians, firefighters and first responders, engaged in exercises simulating the actions of first responders during the attacks.

The event took place at the new Orange County firefighter training facility, which opened in June.

The 343 Challenge has been held annually for eleven years in Orange County, serving as a tribute to the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.

The new training facility includes a burn building and drill towers, essential for firefighter training and simulating real-life scenarios.

More than 250 people participated in the event, including more than fifty Orange County firefighters.

The newly built training facility cost $52 million and covers 38 acres.

Proceeds from the 343 Challenge will be donated to charities focused on cancer research and support, including the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and Saint Baldrick's Foundation.

"The Firefighter Cancer Support Network is one organization that I'm really inspired by," Anthony Rios, OCFR chief, said. "Also, the Saint Baldrick's Foundation, which invests and provides cancer research to our most valuable assets — our children."

"It's basically a charity, firefighter CrossFit competition that has firefighter themes," Belinda Dotson, OCFR fire engineer said. "Everyone is here to remember the 343 firefighters that died on 9/11."

"This, for the 4 or 5 minutes that I did, was impossible," Jake Kellerman, a student at the University of Central Florida (UCF) said. "I can't imagine the people that dragged hoses like that for hours on end. It's insane. Props to them."