Eatonville park shootout: Police searching for 4 suspects after bullets hit homes

The Brief A shootout took place Tuesday night in an Orange County neighborhood park. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck multiple homes. Authorities are continuing to search for four male suspects.



A search is underway for four suspects following a Tuesday night shootout in an Orange County neighborhood park, where police say bullets hit multiple homes.

What we know:

Officers with the Eatonville Police Department responded to reports of a shootout around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in Frances Jerry Park on Campus View Drive and Katherine Avenue in Eatonville.

Police said they believe four men in ski masks were firing weapons.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Investigators said no one was injured during the incident, but bullets struck multiple homes.

No suspects are currently in custody, police say.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet shared any details on the events leading up to the shootout. It is unclear exactly how many homes were hit by bullets and if police currently have leads on any of the suspects.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for an incident report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.