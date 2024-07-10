Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, sheriff says

Stream FOX 35:

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for DUI, the law enforcement agency announced Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Boggs has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and is now assigned to administrative duty, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Boggs was hired in May 2015 and worked in the agency's Uniform Patrol Division.

When the criminal case is complete, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they'll conduct their own internal investigation, which will be made public.

Osceola County deputy arrested for cyberstalking, domestic battery: officials

Sheriff John Mina issued the following statement regarding Boggs' arrest:

"As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty. I am committed to ensuring that those who serve the community as Orange County deputies follow the laws that they are responsible to uphold."

No other details about Boggs' arrest were immediately made available.