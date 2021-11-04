Orange County deputies: Shooting victim had outstanding warrant for his arrest

article

Orange County deputies responded to a call about a shooting during an argument. It turns out the victim was someone they say had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The incident happened at the 4100 block of Dijon Dr. in Orlando on Thursday.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with what appears at this time to be a non-life-threatening injury.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that as a result of an ongoing domestic dispute between two known individuals, an altercation escalated to the point that one of the individuals fired their weapon," the sheriff's office said.

The person who was injured from the gunshot reportedly already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and he is now in police custody.

There are no outstanding suspects.