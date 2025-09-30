Orange County deputies rescue child with autism from retention pond

The Brief Deputies in Orange County pulled a missing child with autism from a pond, rescuing him from a life-threatening situation. Experts say the case highlights a broader crisis, as children with autism are far more likely to wander and drawn to water. At least 129 children with autism have drowned nationwide since 2021.



Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled a missing child with autism from a detention pond

What we know:

Two Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies are being credited with saving a missing child with autism after pulling him from a detention pond.

Authorities said Corporal Andrew Pupo and Deputy Noel De Jesus rushed to the scene after reports that the child had entered the water. Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows both deputies diving in without hesitation and bringing the boy to safety.

Paramedics later evaluated him, and he was reunited with his family.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the age of the child, how long he was in the water, or what circumstances led to him wandering away. It is also unclear whether additional safety measures will be taken around the pond where the rescue happened.

The backstory:

The case underscores the risk facing families of children with autism. Experts say children on the spectrum often elope, or wander away, and are disproportionately drawn to water. Since 2021, at least 129 children with autism have drowned nationwide, according to data cited by the University of Central Florida. Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children with autism.

What they're saying:

This is not an isolated case. Central Florida has seen at least three similar incidents this year that ended in tragedy.

"Protecting the most vulnerable often means putting their own safety second," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "Every day, our deputies are prepared to risk their own safety to save others."

Advocates say the pattern represents a statewide and national crisis that calls for stronger prevention, public awareness and safety planning.

"This is an epidemic. This is a crisis across our state and the United States," said Stacey Hoaglund, president of the Autism Society of Florida. "We need to get ahead of it or our numbers, sadly, are going to continue to go up."