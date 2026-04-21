Authorities search for teens accused of harming gopher tortoise in DeLand

The Brief Officials are looking for two teenagers accused of spraying foam insulation into the mouth of a gopher tortoise in DeLand. The animal was rescued, treated at a marine center, and later released back into the wild. Investigators say the suspects are believed to be juveniles and are asking for the public’s help.



Authorities in Florida are searching for two teenagers accused of spraying expanding foam insulation into the mouth of a gopher tortoise in DeLand, an incident wildlife officials are investigating as possible animal cruelty.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the tortoise was discovered with the substance in its throat after reports from witnesses near Glenwood Hammock Road.

What we know:

The animal was taken to the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet, where staff worked to remove the material and monitor its condition over several days.

Staff at the facility said the tortoise’s survival depended on prompt intervention. Without treatment, officials said, the material could have obstructed its ability to eat or caused more severe internal injuries.

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The tortoise has since been released back into the wild after recovering. Wildlife officials described that outcome as "fortunate," noting that similar cases can result in permanent harm or death for protected species.

Witnesses described the act as disturbing and deliberate, with one saying the animal appeared to have been intentionally harmed. The gopher tortoise, a protected species in Florida, plays an important ecological role by digging burrows used by hundreds of other animals.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the suspects are believed to be juveniles and were in the DeLand area at the time of the incident.

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Few other details have been released as authorities work to identify those involved.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.