Orange County deputies release sketch of person they say exposed himself to girl

Do you know this man?

Orange County deputies have released a composite sketch of a man they say exposed himself to a young girl on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the girl was walking near Woodruff Dr. and Worley Ave. in Orlando when the suspect began following her in his car. They say at some point, he opened his driver's side door and exposed himself.

The suspect was driving a black, 4-door sedan.

If you have any information, deputies are asking you to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.