OCSO: Orange County shooting Saturday leaves man dead

A shooting Saturday afternoon in Orange County has left a man dead, according to Orange County deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Banks View Circle shortly after noon on Saturday and found a 31-year-old man had been shot and taken to the hospital.

The man later died at the hospital. The sheriff's office identified him as Juan Guerrero.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown, as well as suspect information, according to OCSO. The investigation remains active and ongoing, the sheriff's office said.