Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting in Pine Hills

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Pine Hills.

Deputies responded to the 4100-block of Westgate Road in reference to a shooting just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, a man was found having suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives did not release any additional details but said the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.