Orange County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Pine Hills

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills. Deputies arrived at a residence on Baywood Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man in his 20s had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The area remained an active scene just after 10 p.m. with deputies combing Baywood Avenue and adjacent Willowood Street for evidence. Crime scene tape was stretched across Willowood which was closed to traffic. No other details about the shooting or a suspect were immediately,