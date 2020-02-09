Orange County deputies fatally shoot man wielding knife at store employees

Orange County deputies say they were forced to shoot a man inside the La Z Boy Showroom on E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Initially, deputies were called to the area of Rouse Road & E. Colonial Drive in reference to an accident after a man was struck by a car. Deputies say witnesses said the man got up after the initial accident and appeared to purposely run back into traffic and was struck by a second vehicle.

No one in either of the vehicles involved was hurt.

The man, according to deputies, then got up again and ran into the La Z Boy showroom and displayed a knife to threaten employees. When deputies arrived on scene they demanded that the man drop his weapon.

After resfusing to drop his weapon and moving toward them, deputies opened fire and struck the suspect. The man was secured and transported by Orange County Fire Rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No deputies involved were injured. FDLE is investigating and will turn its findings over to the State Attorney's Office for review. Following the FDLE investigation, OCSO will conduct its own internal investigation. The deputies involved have been placed on temporary administrative leave.