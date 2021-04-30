Mobile COVID-19 vaccination 'parties' offered in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering businesses or community organizations the opportunity to coordinate a COVID-19 vaccination event or "party."

"As we move through the process to achieve 'herd immunity' in Orange County, partnering with businesses and organizations to get individuals vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus is important," the DOH posted on its website.

Each application is considered on an individual basis and must meet qualifying criteria to have a vaccination event. So it is possible to go out for dinner and get a vaccine or attend a community event and get the shot.

"Our team will process and review your information. We would love to fulfill each and every request, however, our team has limited resources. Mobile vaccination sites will be based on predetermined criteria." the DOH says.

Businesses or organizations can complete an online form here.

