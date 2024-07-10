Orange County cooling locations open amid summer heat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As temperatures continue to soar across Central Florida this summer, it's important to stay cool.
The Orange County Office of Emergency Management has "cooling locations" across the county to help the public beat the heat. John Mulhall, the department's communications and warning coordinator, told FOX 35 that these cooling spaces were created with the region's homeless and elderly populations in mind, but noted that they're available to everyone all summer long.
"The cooling centers are there primarily to give people who may not have a cool place to go home to a cool place to seek some refuge," Mulhall said.
These spaces have air conditioning or splashpads to help people stay safe from heat, according to the county.
Most cooling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer, regardless if a heat advisory has been issued or not. When heat advisories are issued, Mulhall said the cooling locations see more traffic than normal.
Here's a list of all the cooling locations in Orange County:
Indoor spaces - open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Apopka Station at West Orange Trail
- Barnett Park (Magic Gym)
- Bithlo Community Park
- Goldenrod Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
- Magnolia Park
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
- Orlo Vista Park
- Renaissance Senior Center/South Econ Community Park
- Silver Star Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
- Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve
- West Orange Recreation Center
Outdoor splashpads - open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Barber Park
- Barnett Park/Barnett Gym
- Bithlo Community Park
- Capehart Park
- Downey Park
- Dr. P Phillips Community Park
Orange County libraries - hours vary
- Alafaya Branch
- Chickasaw Branch
- Eatonville Branch
- Fairview Shores Branch
- Hiawassee Branch
- Maitland Public Library*'
- North Orange Branch
- Orlando Public Library
- South Creek Branch
- South Trail Branch
- Southeast Branch
- Southwest Branch
- Washington Park Branch
- West Oaks Branch and Genealogy Center
- Windermere Branch
- Winter Garden Branch
- Winter Park Library*
* Not affiliated with the Orange County Library System
Community centers - open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Orange Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.), 12050 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826
- Holden Heights Community Center, 1201 20th St., Orlando, FL 32805
- John Bridges Community Center, 445 W 13th St., Apopka, FL 32703
- Maxey Community Center, 830 Klondike Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Multicultural Center, 7149 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818
- Taft Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.), 9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824
- Willow Street Community Center, 6565 Willow St., Zellwood, FL 32798
Homeless shelters - hours vary
- Christian Service Center
- Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida
- Mathew’s Hope Ministries (Tuesday and Thursday)
