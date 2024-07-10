Orange County cooling locations open amid summer heat

As temperatures continue to soar across Central Florida this summer, it's important to stay cool.

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management has "cooling locations" across the county to help the public beat the heat. John Mulhall, the department's communications and warning coordinator, told FOX 35 that these cooling spaces were created with the region's homeless and elderly populations in mind, but noted that they're available to everyone all summer long.

"The cooling centers are there primarily to give people who may not have a cool place to go home to a cool place to seek some refuge," Mulhall said.

These spaces have air conditioning or splashpads to help people stay safe from heat, according to the county.

Most cooling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer, regardless if a heat advisory has been issued or not. When heat advisories are issued, Mulhall said the cooling locations see more traffic than normal.

Here's a list of all the cooling locations in Orange County:

Indoor spaces - open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outdoor splashpads - open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Orange County libraries - hours vary

* Not affiliated with the Orange County Library System

Community centers - open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Orange Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.), 12050 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826

Holden Heights Community Center, 1201 20th St., Orlando, FL 32805

John Bridges Community Center, 445 W 13th St., Apopka, FL 32703

Maxey Community Center, 830 Klondike Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787

Multicultural Center, 7149 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818

Taft Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.), 9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824

Willow Street Community Center, 6565 Willow St., Zellwood, FL 32798

Homeless shelters - hours vary

