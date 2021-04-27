Orange County Convention Center will soon end 1st dose COVID-19 vaccinations

article

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Tuesday that Saturday, May 1, will be the last day that first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the Orange County Convention Center.

Beginning Monday, May 3, 2021, only second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at the Convention Center.

For those who need a first dose COVID-19 vaccination, visit the CDR Health Pro website at www.patientportalfl.com to register and schedule an appointment.