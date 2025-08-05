Orange County commissioners to vote on ICE agreement to transport detainees to Alligator Alcatraz

The Brief Orange County commissioners will vote Tuesday on an ICE agreement to transport detainees, which Mayor Demings signed under state pressure. Commissioner Dr. Kelly Martinez Semrad calls the state's pressure "political coercion" and highlights staffing shortages and high costs. She plans to vote no, defending local autonomy and resources.



Orange County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on a new agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to transport detainees to Alligator Alcatraz, an immigration detention facility in the Everglades.

Mayor Jerry Demings said that the county was backed into a corner due to a state law, so it needs to be passed – but some county leaders, such as Orange County Commissioner Dr. Kelly Martinez Semrad, are pushing back.

Semrad has already said she plans to vote "no" at the commission meeting. She said the county doesn’t have enough staff to take people nearly five hours away to Alligator Alcatraz.

The backstory:

Demings signed the ICE agreement last week, allowing the county to assist in transporting suspected undocumented immigrants.

The move followed a letter from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who warned that failure to comply could lead to the removal of Demings and other commissioners — a power Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has exercised before.

‘Political coercion’

What they're saying:

Orange County Commissioner Dr. Kelly Martinez Semrad held a "Defending Your Dollars" news conference Tuesday morning ahead of the county commission meeting. She was joined by fellow local leaders and community advocates, including U.S. Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Semrad spoke out against alleged state overreach and its impact on local governance. Key concerns included state mandates limiting county authority over immigration, housing and budget decisions.

"The board has been threatened to be removed. The state is pressuring every commissioner and mayor to vote in favor of amending 287(g) agreement, a change that would force Orange County corrections officers to transport ICE detainees nearly 500 miles round trip to Alligator Alcatraz," Semrad said. "If we vote no, the attorney general says we are not putting our best effort forward to implement a federal immigration program, and thus we are declaring Orange County a sanctuary county."

"Let me be very clear. Sanctuary counties and cities are illegal in the state of Florida. Orange County has never violated immigration enforcement of law," she added.

Semrad described the state's pressure as "political coercion," highlighting that each ICE detainee costs Orange County taxpayers $57 per person, per day, with millions already spent and unreimbursed. She also noted the jail is 25% understaffed, officers are working mandatory overtime, and now face the added burden of long-distance transport of ICE detainees across the state.

