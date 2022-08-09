Orange County commissioners to vote on rent increase cap proposal for Orlando

On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners are expected to vote on a proposal regarding a limit to rent increases. If approved, voters in Orange County would have an extra question added to their ballot in November.

Commissioners are expected to vote after another public hearing at 2 p.m. They’ve had several meetings already trying to decide where to cap rent price, but if approved, voters will get their say in November.

The rent stabilization ordinance as it stands now would not allow landlords to increase monthly rent by a higher percentage than the annual consumer price index. The index measures changes in prices that consumers pay for goods in the last year. The U.S. Labor of Statistics says that increase was about 9-percent.

There are also exceptions on exactly who qualifies and it will only be for one year. While that is higher than the 5-percent initially proposed by Commissioner Emily Bonilla, it is less than the price hikes renters are seeing now.

Rent in Orange County is up almost 30-percent compared to last year.

While landlords say high demand and higher property taxes are forcing them to raise rent, some people say they can no longer afford to live in their homes.

"My rent got up $300 and I can't afford it, and I have co-workers living in the street. It's not two, three, or five. There are hundreds of them!"

