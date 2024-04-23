Orange County Public Schools approves sales tax referendum to support district improvements

The Orange County Public Schools Board unanimously voted for a half-cent sales tax to possibly be on the November election ballot.

The purpose of the half-cent sales tax is to raise additional funds towards infrastructure improvements inside their schools, including building improvements, A/C improvements, etc.

If ultimately approved in November, the district said it could raise $350 million a year and fund infrastructure projects for the next 10 years.

"School districts determine the trajectory of a community's growth, of a city's growth. People come to your city because of the schools," said Orange County School Board member Vicki-Elaine Felder, who represents district five.

"This is the only source of revenue that we have," said Board Chair Teresa Jacobs.

The district said a previous half-cent sales tax has supported renovations and improvements in 136 schools since 2002.

"50% of this will come from tourists so the burden isn't simply on the residents," said board member Karen Caster Dentel, Dist. 6.

It's not officially on the ballot until the Orange County Commission approves the measure. They still have to vote on it.