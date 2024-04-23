Sunbridge annexation fight: Orange County passes conflict resolution procedure

The dispute between the City of Orlando and Orange County over a proposal to annex a large amount of land within the Sunbridge community continued on Tuesday.

Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a conflict resolution procedure, which essentially signals to the City of Orlando that Commissioners want everyone to meet to discuss the issues and a possible path forward.

At the heart of the issue is who owns the land – and plans to further develop that land.

Earlier this month, Orlando leaders voted to annex the land near Innovation Way and State Road 528. There are plans to annex more of the property next month.

Orlando leaders are working with the developers behind Lake Nona's entertainment development to build a similar community with homes, hotels, and office buildings.

Orange County argued it's their land, not the City of Orlando's. Commissioners also expressed concerned about growth, infrastructure, and ensuring there are enough police, fire, and law enforcement resources to support that growth.

Following the resolution's passing, Orange County Commissioners will send a formal letter to the City of Orlando requesting a meeting between staff members to discuss the annexation.

If both municipalities cannot reach an agreement, elected officials with then have to meet.

If the fight continues, the dispute could be taken to court where a judge would have to decide who owns the land.

The first meeting between the city and county could happen on or around May 30th.