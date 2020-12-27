Orange County begins COVID-19 vaccinations on first responders

First responders in Orange County have started getting their COVID-19 vaccines via the county's first-ever drive-thru clinic.

EMTs and paramedics were some of the first responders who got their shot at the drive-thru clinic. The county will give shots through New Year's Eve after receiving 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week.

Orange County told FOX 35 that they have been preparing for this day for quite a while, using three flu-vaccine events as practice. With that, the Florida Department of Health in the county says that everybody knows the process and the system for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE NEWS: ‘This bill is critical’: Biden pushes Trump to sign COVID-19 relief bill

The County reportedly wants to make it as easy as possible for first responders to sign up in advance and make an appointment to get their shots if they chose to do so. They just have to make an appointment online and then they can get the dose from the comfort of their vehicles. There will be a 15 to 30 minute wait period following the vaccine though.

Florida Department of Health Orange County Spokesperson Kent Donahue confirmed to FOX 35 that the county will make a big announcement on Monday regarding their plan to vaccinate their residents who are 65 and older and want the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.