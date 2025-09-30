Orange County approves $49M plan for what will be Florida’s largest animal shelter: What we know

The Brief Orange County has approved a $49 million contract to build what will be Florida’s largest animal shelter. The facility, opening in 2027, will house more than 460 animals with modern features designed for health and comfort. Officials say the project reflects a long-term investment in community values and animal welfare.



Orange County commissioners have approved construction of a new animal shelter that officials say will be the largest in Florida when completed.

What we know:

Orange County commissioners have approved construction of a $49 million animal shelter that officials say will be the largest in Florida when it opens in summer 2027.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners today moved forward with construction of a new Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) shelter, awarding the contract to The Collage Companies for $49 million. [Credit: Orange County]

The 123,419-square-foot facility will feature two floors, with space for 265 dogs on the ground level and 200 cats above.

The contract was awarded to The Collage Companies, and the building will replace the county’s current shelter.

The backstory:

The project has been in the works for several years. The design contract was awarded in 2022 to Bacon Group, Inc., which worked with county staff and consultants to study shelter layouts across Florida.

The planning emphasized disease control and incorporated principles from the Fear Free Shelter initiative, which prioritizes animal comfort and well-being.

Timeline:

Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

The shelter will be built on land that now houses the existing Animal Services facility and Orange County Mosquito Control, which will be relocated before the new project is finished.

What they're saying:

Mayor Jerry L. Demings called the new shelter "a symbol of the values we hold as a community," adding, "We’re investing in a future where animals, staff, and residents will thrive."

Diane Summers, manager of Orange County Animal Services, said the project represents years of work by staff. "We’re most proud of the improved experience for our shelter pets … a healthier and more comfortable environment."