Orange County announces two new sites for COVID-19 vaccinations
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County residents will be able to the get the COVID-19 vaccine at two new mobile sites next week.
- The Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, April 26 and 27
- Goldenrod Recreation Center: 4863 N Goldenrod Rd., Winter Park, April 29 and 30
Appointments and walkups will be available on the designated days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can make an appointment starting Friday by visiting the appointment portal.
These sites are for residents 16 and older (minors must have a parent or guardian with them and complete a consent form). The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.
If you have additional questions, visit ocfl.net/vaccine for more information.