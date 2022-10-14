Orange County aerial mosquito treatments to start soon due to recent spike in population after Ian

article

Flooding caused by Hurricane Ian bought more than just massive loads of waters into Central Florida neighborhoods. The floodwaters have attracted large populations of mosquitos as well.

In response to the recent spike in the mosquito population in Orange County, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will be assisting the Orange County Mosquito Control (OCMC) with aerial mosquito treatments.

The treatments are slated to begin on Sunday, October 16.

The OCMC has spotted approximately 93,000 acres in Orange County with an increased mosquito population that will receive the additional aerial treatment.

The areas that will receive the aerial treatment are Apopka, Bithlo, Christmas, Hunter's Creek, Union Park, and Wedgefield.

Mosquito Control officials report that mosquito populations, particularly in areas not accessible by vehicle, continue to rise, elevating the level of nuisance mosquitoes as well as mosquito types that can transmit illnesses to people.

Orange County Officials said no precautions are necessary to safeguard livestock.