Orange City man accused of possessing over 1,100 child porn photos, videos

A 52-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with 35 counts of possessing child pornography.

Gregory Greer, 52, Orange City, was arrested Wednesday night at home on a felony warrant by Orange City police, charged with possessing photos and videos depicting the sexual performance of a child.

Detectives said they discovered 1,138 electronic images and videos in Greer’s possession, explaining that the sexually-explicit images portrayed boys between the ages of 2 to 15, some being sexually abused by adult men.

Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Greer in February 2019. On Sept. 12, 2019, the VCSO and the ICE-Brevard-Volusia Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at his home. Electronic devices were seized for forensic examination and detectives interviewed Greer.

Greer was taken into custody Wednesday night and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains held on $525,000 bail.

