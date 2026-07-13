Operation Silver Spur: More than 100 sex offenders back behind bars, facing new felonies

The Brief Over 100 sex offenders are back behind bars and facing new felony charges after failing to comply with mandatory state registry requirements. Their arrests are part of "Operation Silver Spur," a joint, month-long initiative spearheaded by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and state probation officers. Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon, regional U.S. Marshals officials, and Lt. Governor Jay Collins are scheduled to host a joint news conference Monday to discuss the full scope of the crackdown.



Over 100 sex offenders are back behind bars after failing to comply with requirements of their release.

In a joint effort between the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Service, 126 people were served warrants for registry violations. Now, they're facing new felonies.

Inside 'Operation Silver Spur'

What we know:

"Operation Silver Spur" was launched in June 2026 as a joint operation for sexual offenders/predators between the US Marshals, The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Offenders Unit and state probation.



During the operation, law enforcement focused on verifying the location of sex offenders. The individuals targeted in the operation were either convicted or had pleaded guilty to sex offenses.

Florida law on registered sex offenders

A condition of a sex offender's release is that they register and report their temporary or permanent residence. Failure to do so results in being taken into custody and arrested, U.S. Marshal Bill Berger said during a July 13 press conference.

Officials worked to verify addresses, absconders, inspected offenders who were on and off probation and reviewed registration records to ensure full compliance with Florida law, Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon reported.

Individuals arrested in Operation Silver Spur (Source: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Among the 126 arrested were five people who attempted to "disappear," Blackmon said, and two people who knowingly provided false information to law enforcement.

Other violations included failing to register vehicles, cell phones and social media accounts.

"Those are not minor paperwork violations," Blackmon said, saying online accounts can be used as tools to exploit new victims.

Watch: Full press conference

The backstory:

Osceola County is home to 667 registered sex offenders and predators, Blackmon said.

"Protecting our community requires constant vigilance," he said.

A stern warning to local offenders

"To the registered offenders and predators living in Osceola County, let Operation Silver Spur be your warning," Blackmon said. "If you violate the law, hide a phone or conceal a social media account or attempt to disappear, we will do everything in our power we can – legally – to find you and put you in jail."