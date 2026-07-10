GOP frontrunner in Florida governor race, Byron Donalds, addresses legal challenges

The Brief U.S. Senator Ashley Moody and Florida Representative Byron Donalds campaigned together at Orlando burger restaurant. Both GOP frontrunners are backed by President Trump and spoke exclusively with FOX 35. The combined campaign event comes days after a civil lawsuit was filed claiming Donalds verbally assaulted a woman at a grocery store in 2022.



While his opponents face off on the debate stage, Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Byron Donalds is taking a different approach to the campaign trail – and addressing new legal challenges head-on.



Donalds recently made a campaign stop at Beth's Burgers in Orlando, alongside U.S. Senator Ashley Moody. Both Trump-backed candidates spoke exclusively with FOX 35 about their vision for Florida and the turbulent election season ahead.

Skipping the debate stage

Donalds has repeatedly declined to debate his fellow GOP candidates, maintaining there is no need given his frontrunner status in the race. Instead, he is focusing his energy on a state-to-federal partnership with Moody, who is running to keep her seat in the U.S. Senate.



Moody was initially appointed to the Senate in 2025 to fill the vacancy left by Marco Rubio. Now running in a special election to secure a full term, she says a future partnership with Donalds would be invaluable for the sunshine state.



"Bringing that synergy together, that expertise, the experiences we both shared and had in our own respective roles as Attorney General and as a Congressman," Sen. Moody told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie. "There is no way Florida cannot stay on top and stay successful."



If elected governor, Donalds says his primary policy focus will be bringing down Florida's property insurance rates and revamping the state's permitting processes.

Donalds responds to grocery store lawsuit

The campaign stop comes just days after a civil lawsuit was filed against Donalds. The suit accuses the gubernatorial hopeful of assault stemming from an alleged 2022 incident, claiming he "aggressively cornered" and threatened the wife of a school board member inside a grocery store.



Donalds firmly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a politically motivated distraction.



"It's baseless, it's frivolous," Rep. Donalds said. "The person that filed it has a history of suing me multiple times, frankly during election season I might add, and they lose every single time, and they're gonna lose this one. I think it's important for you to report the attorney on this case is also the attorney for one of my opponents, so take it for what it is."



Just about an hour after speaking with FOX 35, Donalds received a major boost on the campaign trail, securing an official endorsement from the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

Florida democrats prepare to counter

As the Republican field sharpens its focus, Florida Democrats are gearing up for their own major political push.



On Monday, the Florida Democratic Party will host a virtual press briefing via Zoom. The briefing comes just days ahead of "Leadership Blue," the party's high-profile annual gathering, which is scheduled for July 17.



FOX 35 will continue to provide updates as these upcoming political events draw closer.