Orlando weather: More storms as temperatures climb this week

The Brief Scattered storms and showers are expected across Central Florida on Monday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s before climbing by midweek.



Scattered storms this afternoon while staying hot and humid.

Saharan dust builds in this week, lowering storm chances as temperatures heat back up.

Hot, humid and stormy

A 60% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms is on the way for the start of the workweek.

Will will the rain arrive?:

A few downpours will begin to pop up at around 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the highest chances taking hold from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

By 8 p.m., we'll be left with lingering steady rain before things dry out by midnight. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are possible with a few isolated strong storms, although widespread severe weather isn't expected.

Temperatures will be hot and humid, with highs in the low and mid 90s and feels-like temperatures in the range of 100-105°.

Another Saharan dust plume

Another influx of Saharan dust returns this week, helping to bring multiple changes to the forecast this week.

Not only will the dust help bring down our rain chances by midweek, but it also aids in bringing us vibrant sunrises/sunsets.

The con is the reduced air quality and issues if you deal with respiratory illness or dust allergies. This dust looks to stick around through the end of the week, with some lingering into the weekend.

Temperatures heating up

As a result of lower chances of rain and storms, temperatures will have more opportunity to heat up.

How hot will it get?:

Afternoon highs will approach the mid and upper 90s for many by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week.

Once we factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures could reach a range as high as 103-107°.