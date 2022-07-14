Operation 'Meth Side Story': 13 arrested on drug charges, 5 on the run in Flagler County, sheriff says

More than a dozen people have been arrested on drug charges following ‘Operation Meth Side Story’ in Flagler County, Sheriff Rick Staly announced Thursday during a news conference.

Staly said they seized enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Palm Coast.

Authorities said the undercover operation was conducted for more than two months by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office's special investigation unit and resulted in multiple arrests of drug dealers and illegal drug seizures. Many of the 18 suspects, who range in age from 21 to 66, have several prior felonies.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Deputies are still looking for five of the suspects: John Nicolicchia Jr., Twain Slater, John Driggers, Adam Giddens and Christopher Smith.

Flagler County deputies have the following suspects in custody: