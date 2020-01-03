Open house on the new Orange County Gap Trail

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold an open house on Thursday, January 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. regarding the design of a new multi-use trail from Hiawassee Road to north of State Road (S.R.) 414.

The open house will be held at ICP Orlando located at 5850 Clarcona-Ocoee Road, Orlando, FL 32810.

During the open house, community members can view project information, speak with project team members, and provide comments on the project. The 3.9-mile Orange County Gap Trail, Segment 2, is part of the Coast to Coast Trail. Improvements proposed as part of the project include:

Providing a pedestrian/bicycle trail adjacent to the existing roadway;

Improving crosswalks and pedestrian curb ramps;

Making drainage and minor structure improvements;

Installing new traffic signal poles on Clarcona-Ocoee Road at Powers Drive and Pine Hills Road, and on Pine Hills Road at Beggs Road; and

Modifying the northbound U.S. 441 on-ramp to westbound S.R. 414 by replacing the existing right turn with a signalized right turn for safety.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2022.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact FDOT Project Manager, Anthony Miller, P.E., by phone at 386-943-5530, or via email at Anthony.miller@dot.state.fl.us at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting.

If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact us by using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).

