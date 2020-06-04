OPD releases body camera footage of encounters with protesters

Most of the protests in Orlando have been peaceful, authorities say, but there have been a few clashes between police and protesters.

The Orlando Police Department released a batch of body camera videos on Thursday showing some of them. The protests seemed to evolve through each of the days, going from peaceful and relatively uneventful during the day to seeing several isolated incidents after curfew.

In one video clip, you see as one officer is hit in the face by a rock, allegedly thrown by one of the protesters.

From the night of June 2, police officers found themselves forced to take cover as the crowd moved toward Interstate 4. Officers say they were forced to use tear gas to gain control of the large crowds after rocks and bottles were thrown at them.

OPD says they will continue to release videos from their encounters with the public in an effort to ensure transparency.