One teen dead and another injured after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One teen is dead and another has been injured after a shooting in Orange County Friday night, according to deputies. 

When the sheriff’s office arrived at Sun Bay Apartments around 9:20 p.m., they found an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy who had both been shot, deputies said. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.  

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. 

No other information has been released at this time


 