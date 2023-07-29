One teen dead and another injured after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

article

One teen is dead and another has been injured after a shooting in Orange County Friday night, according to deputies.

When the sheriff’s office arrived at Sun Bay Apartments around 9:20 p.m., they found an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy who had both been shot, deputies said. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information has been released at this time



