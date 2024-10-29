One person shot at Daytona Beach hotel, active investigation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Officers are currently investigating a shooting at the Baymont Hotel on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach.
When officers arrived on scene they found a person who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment.
This story will be updated as more information is provided by officials.
Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.