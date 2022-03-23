One Mile Fire: SR 407 closed in Titusville because of brush fire

article

Several fire agencies have contained a brush fire that sparked Wednesday near Titusville, closing parts of State Route 407.

State Route 407 is closed between Interstate 95 and State Route 405 because of the fire, dubbed the "One Mile Fore," according to Florida Forest Service (FFS) and Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said shortly later that the fire was 100% contained and was estimated to be two acres.

The Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue, and FFS have all responded to the fire, according to the Titusville Fire Department's Twitter account.

Photos and video shared on social media showed large flames and smoke coming from the nearby brush, as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire department tweeted shortly after 1:30 p.m. that the fire is 100% contained.