One dead after early morning crash according to Florida Highway Patrol

One person is dead after an early morning crash in Orange County. The Florida Highway Patrol says one person has died in a single car crash that occurred around 3:15 a.m. near Orange Blossom Trail and Taft Vineland Road.

According to Officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound, in the inside lane, of Orange Blossom Trail, just south of Taft Vineland Road, when the driver failed to stay in the inside lane and struck the concrete median. Officials say the driver overcorrected, ran off the roadway, struck a light pole before overturning and landing on its roof. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

