Central Florida track star invited to World Deaf Athletic Championship in Taiwan

Nyrania Barr-Miller is one of the fastest hurdlers in Central Florida.

She also just happens to be hearing-impaired.

"I feel really proud," Barr-Miller said.

Thanks to her performance on the track, she’s earned an invite to the World Deaf Athletic Championships. It’s happening later this summer in Taiwan.

"I feel like I’m just so surprised. I really want to go. I want to go and support my country in these games," Barr-Miller said.

Barr-Miller may be surprised. But her former University High School coach is not.

"It’s kind of proven that point that you just have to be present in the moment and be ready. You never know what door might open for you," Lisa Eggert said.

Barr-Miller is used to overcoming obstacles while competing.

But this will be the first time she’ll race with other deaf athletes. She says it’ll make for an even playing field.

"Now I’m going to compete against other deaf athletes. So this is going to be cool," Barr-Miller said.

Fundraising efforts are already underway to help pay for Barr-Miller’s travel expenses to Taiwan. It’ll cost $8,000.