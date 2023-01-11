Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans delivers canine companion to Army vet who now serves Clay County Fire Rescue

FOX 35 News reported in October that the organization Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans was searching for a deserving veteran to donate a service dog.

After our story aired, they received numerous applications. Two-and-a-half months later, one of those applicants received his forever companion. Charlie Hatchett was introduced to his new life companion, Juliet, this week.

Hatchett served in the United States Army from 1998 to 2002 and is currently a member of Clay County Fire Rescue.

He completed training with Juliet over the last couple of months. Juliet’s 9-month training program was donated by Old Glory Service Dogs.

A generous donor also donated enough funds to pay for Juliet’s food and veterinarian bills for her first two years with Hatchett.