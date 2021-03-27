Oklahoma corrections officer taken to hospital after being held hostage, inmate shot and killed

article

An Oklahoma City corrections officer has been taken to the hospital after being held hostage on the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Saturday.

Officials confirmed with Fox News that one of the inmates holding the corrections officer hostage was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police officers.

Lt. Wayland Cubit with the Oklahoma City Police Department said the officer had been taken to the hospital for treatment, but could not confirm the extent to any injuries the former hostage had sustained.

The officer is believed to have been giving medication to an inmate when he was attacked, tied up, and his keys taken away from him, according to local reporting by News 9.

In a series of videos filmed by one of the perpetrators holding the officer hostage, another man talks to the camera while watching over his shoulder.

"We can’t take showers," the inmate on camera is heard saying above shouts coming from the floor below.

In another video, the man filming the incident is heard explaining the officer "Ain’t got nothing to do with this. He just so happens to be a product of the situation."

Though the officer appears to be unharmed, at one point the on-camera inmate paces back and forth before coming to resting position next to the officer, and placing an unidentifiable object on the back of his neck.

Officers appeared to be monitoring the situation from the floor below.

The detention center has not yet responded to Fox News' questions regarding the inmates or officer.