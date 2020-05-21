OIA looks to scale back on new terminal project in effort to save money

Orlando airport officials on Wednesday discussed ways to save money in an era of COVID-19, that’s had a drastic impact on the aviation industry.

“We’re operating the airport with really less than five percent of what we would normally have,” said Mayor Buddy Dyer.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board is looking at scaling back on the budget for the new terminal being built south of the other terminals. It would reduce the number of gates from 19 to 15. Mayor Dyer said the four gates had originally been planned with growth in mind.

“So one of the things that we did to control cost for the south terminal was slow down on those additional four gates,” he said.

He said some material has been purchased and will be stored in the meantime.

“We’ve purchased some of the material, the steel for one that we’ll have to store, but when we have the opportunity we’ll be able to start back up,” he said.

On Thursday, the airport appeared starkly different from what it would typically look like this time of year in terms of crowds.

“There’s no crowds. The restaurants aren’t open, only fast food, so it is very different than what I would have normally expected,” said traveler Lisa Brown.

