Officials: Woman bitten on foot by shark off Daytona Beach Shores

For the second time within a week, a person has been bitten by a shark in Volusia County, officials said Thursday.

Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety says around 11:30 a.m., a 21-year-old woman from Oregon was wading in 4-feet of water in the 2000 block of Daytona Beach Shores when she was bit on the foot, presumably by a shark.

"Her lacerations were non-life threatening," officials said.

The woman was not transported by ambulance. Officials say the shark was not seen.

This is the second shark bite so far this year. Last Friday, a 64-year-old woman was also bit by a shark while paddleboarding at New Smyrna Beach.

