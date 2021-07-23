Officials: Whale that beached itself in New Smyrna euthanized

article

A small whale that washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach was euthanized on Friday, according to marine officials.

Volusia County Beach Safety said a 6.5-foot pigmy sperm whale beached itself a little before 9 a.m. on Friday.

Photos taken at the beach show people pouring water on the whale until wildlife experts showed up.

According to beach safety, the Marine Mammal Stranding Team, along with Hubbs SeaWorld responded and decided that the whale needed to be euthanized.

Officials said the whale showed no obvious signs of trauma.