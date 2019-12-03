Officials: Video showing boys brutally beating injured deer, ripping antlers off now under investigation

article

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after a video of two boys beating a deer in the woods was posted to Facebook.

"The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law," the commission wrote on social media.

In the video, two boys are seen kicking the deer in the face after it was shot and injured. According to the Independent, the boys ripped off the deers antlers and step on its throat while it is still alive.

The boys can be heard in the video laughing and asking if the tortured deer is still alive.

The video went viral after being posted to social media on Sunday, sparking outrage and a petition to charge the boys with a felony.

It was just last week that President Trump signed a bill into law making animal cruelty a federal crime.

"Pennsylvania State Game Wardens are currently investigating the matter. If you have any information related to the video, we ask that you report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187."